Birch posted 12 points (5-8 FG, 2-3 FT), 12 rebounds, two steals and an assist in 21 minutes during Sunday's 112-101 loss to the Raptors.

Virch notched his second double-double in four games and has supplanted Bismack Biyomba as Orlando's second-unit center. The rookie from UNLV should see his role expand to a degree next season as he's made a case for more time in the late stages of this season.