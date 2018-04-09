Magic's Khem Birch: Records double-double off bench
Birch posted 12 points (5-8 FG, 2-3 FT), 12 rebounds, two steals and an assist in 21 minutes during Sunday's 112-101 loss to the Raptors.
Virch notched his second double-double in four games and has supplanted Bismack Biyomba as Orlando's second-unit center. The rookie from UNLV should see his role expand to a degree next season as he's made a case for more time in the late stages of this season.
