Birch was assigned to the G-League's Lakeland Magic on Thursday.

Just one day after being called up for Wednesday's game against the Knicks, Birch will return to the G-League for Lakeland's home opener Friday. Birch has been impressively productive in his start to the G-League season, but he is not expected to play much of a role when he is called up to Orlando.

