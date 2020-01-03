Magic's Khem Birch: Returns to starting five
Birch is starting Friday's game against Miami.
Birch finished with seven points and 10 boards in 26 minutes Wednesday against the Wizards, so the Magic will give him a chance to run with the first unit. He's started 11 games this season, averaging 4.8 points, seven rebounds and 1.5 assists in 28 minutes.
