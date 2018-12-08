Magic's Khem Birch: Scores four points in four minutes
Birch had four points (1-1 FG, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, and two blocks in four minutes during Friday's 112-90 loss to the Pacers.
Birch made his eighth appearance of the campaign, and his first since Nov. 23. He recorded his first blocks of the season and matched his season high in scoring. With that being said, Birch can be left on waiver wires across all formats.
