Magic's Khem Birch: Scores two points Saturday
Birch gathered two points (1-3 FG), two rebounds and one assist across five minutes during Saturday's game against Cleveland.
Birch signed with the Magic over the summer after playing last season in Greece, averaging 7.3 points. The 25-year-old will likely see end-of-rotation minutes since Aaron Gordon and Bismack Biyombo are returning and the Magic look to develop their first-round draft pick Jonathan Issac.
More News
-
Week 2 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Injury reaction: Replacing Hayward
With Gordon Hayward potentially done for the year, the Celtics have a big hole to fill in the...
-
Bold hoops predictions, sleepers
Chris Towers gives you his favorite late-round sleepers, and some bold predictions for the...
-
2017 Fantasy basketball rankings, busts
Isaiah Thomas and Otto Porter could destroy your Fantasy basketball season
-
Fantasy basketball rankings & sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Award picks
Expectations are everything in Fantasy, and we're looking at preseason awards odds with a Fantasy...