Birch gathered two points (1-3 FG), two rebounds and one assist across five minutes during Saturday's game against Cleveland.

Birch signed with the Magic over the summer after playing last season in Greece, averaging 7.3 points. The 25-year-old will likely see end-of-rotation minutes since Aaron Gordon and Bismack Biyombo are returning and the Magic look to develop their first-round draft pick Jonathan Issac.