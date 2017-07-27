Magic's Khem Birch: Signs contract with Magic
Birch signed a contract with the Magic on Thursday, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reports.
It's likely a non-guaranteed deal for the 6-foot-9 forward, which should allow him to take part in training camp with the Magic. However, it will likely be an uphill battle for Birch to make the final roster and if he does, he'd likely be no more than a minor bench piece in the frontcourt. Birch has most recently played with Olympiacos of the Greek Basketball League, averaging 7.3 points and 5.6 rebounds across 18 minutes during 37 games.
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
-
Millsap highlights FA roundup
Chris Towers highlights the moves to know about from the first week of NBA free agency.
-
Hayward shipping up to Boston
Gordon Hayward's value doesn't change much, but his decision to join the Celtics could have...
-
George joins OKC; Oladipo gets a chance
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy ramifications of the huge Paul George trade.
-
Paul, Harden lose a bit of value
The Chris Paul-to-Houston trade obviously shakes up the NBA landscape. Chris Towers tries to...
-
Rookies: Tatum, Isaac may struggle
Rookies are tough to rely on in Fantasy. Chris Towers looks at five he won't be investing in...
-
Rookies: Ball, Mavs' Smith top class
In the afterglow of the NBA Draft, Chris Towers looks at which rookies can make a difference...