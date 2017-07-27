Birch signed a contract with the Magic on Thursday, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

It's likely a non-guaranteed deal for the 6-foot-9 forward, which should allow him to take part in training camp with the Magic. However, it will likely be an uphill battle for Birch to make the final roster and if he does, he'd likely be no more than a minor bench piece in the frontcourt. Birch has most recently played with Olympiacos of the Greek Basketball League, averaging 7.3 points and 5.6 rebounds across 18 minutes during 37 games.