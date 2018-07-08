Magic's Khem Birch: Sitting out Sunday's summer league outing
Birch will sit out Sunday's summer league matchup against the Grizzlies for rest purposes, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reports.
Birch had some strong stretches last season with the Magic as a reserve and ended up playing in 42 games as a rookie. Due to his experience, the Magic are going to give him the night off Sunday in what is likely an effort to get a better look at some of the more unproven talent on their summer league roster. The big man also played for Canada's national team recently, so it's also an effort to limit his workload this offseason. The Magic play again on Monday against the Suns, and there's a chance Birch is cleared for a return during that contest.
