Magic's Khem Birch: Starting Wednesday
Birch will get the start Wednesday against the Hornets, John Denton of OrlandoMagic.com reports.
Birch will start in place of Nikola Vucevic, who's out with a stomach virus. In 49 games this season, Birch's averaging 4.8 points and 3.8 rebounds in 12.7 minutes.
More News
-
Magic's Khem Birch: Well-rounded line in Saturday's win•
-
Magic's Khem Birch: Secures first double-double•
-
Magic's Khem Birch: Logs eight points in Sunday's loss•
-
Magic's Khem Birch: Avoids injury report•
-
Magic's Khem Birch: Heads to locker room•
-
Magic's Khem Birch: Steps up in Bamba's absence•
-
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...
-
Week 24 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...