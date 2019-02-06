Birch tallied eight points (3-5 FG, 2-3 FT), five rebounds and one steal in 14 minutes off the bench Tuesday in the Magic's 132-122 loss to the Thunder.

Out of the rotation for the Magic's final eight games of January, Birch was featured on the second unit for the second straight contest with Mohamed Bamba (lower leg) unavailable. The Magic are viewing Bamba as out indefinitely and fear he could be sidelined for the rest of the season, so Birch should have some lasting value in deeper leagues. With career averages of 11.1 points (on 53.5 percent shooting from the field), 10.9 boards and 1.5 blocks per 36 minutes, Birch would have universal fantasy appeal if he were to earn significant playing time, but that's unlikely to happen unless starting center Nikola Vucevic is moved prior to Thursday's trade deadline.