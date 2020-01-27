Magic's Khem Birch: Swats two shots in loss
Birch contributed nine points (3-5 FG, 3-4 FT), five rebounds, two blocks and one steal in 27 minutes Sunday in the Magic's 112-97 loss to the Clippers.
Birch was included in the starting five for the ninth time in 10 games, as coach Steve Clifford has seemingly favored a super-sized frontcourt featuring the 27-year-old alongside Nikola Vucevic following Jonathan Isaac's likely season-ending knee injury. The move to the top unit has come with a spike in playing time, but Birch isn't doing enough to warrant much attention outside of deeper leagues. Over his last five outings, Birch is averaging 5.6 points and 5.4 boards in 18.8 minutes.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.
-
Week 15 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Pacers,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 14
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Hornets...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...