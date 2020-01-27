Birch contributed nine points (3-5 FG, 3-4 FT), five rebounds, two blocks and one steal in 27 minutes Sunday in the Magic's 112-97 loss to the Clippers.

Birch was included in the starting five for the ninth time in 10 games, as coach Steve Clifford has seemingly favored a super-sized frontcourt featuring the 27-year-old alongside Nikola Vucevic following Jonathan Isaac's likely season-ending knee injury. The move to the top unit has come with a spike in playing time, but Birch isn't doing enough to warrant much attention outside of deeper leagues. Over his last five outings, Birch is averaging 5.6 points and 5.4 boards in 18.8 minutes.