Birch (illness) practiced Tuesday, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.

It was only a non-contact session, but considering Birch was battling an illness, the fact that he was able to participate likely means that he'll be available for Wednesday's game against Washington. After missing the last two games, it's possible Birch has lost his starting spot to new addition Wendell Carter, who averaged 17.5 points, 10.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.5 blocks in his absence.