Magic's Khem Birch: Thriving as second-unit center
Birch played 13 minutes Sunday in the Magic's 116-109 win over the Rockets, finishing with seven points (3-4 FG, 1-1 FT), three boards and two assists.
After earning double-digit minutes in just three of the Magic's first 39 contests, Birch has now cleared that benchmark in four straight games. The last three games have come with Mohamed Bamba (foot) sitting out, so Birch is expected to be cast out of the rotation once the rookie big man is ready to play again. Birch has at least been productive on a per-minute basis as the second-unit center during Bamba's absence, averaging 6.0 points, 5.7 boards and 2.0 blocks in only 16.0 minutes.
