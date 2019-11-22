Magic's Khem Birch: To start Saturday
Birch will start Saturday against the Pacers, John Denton of OrlandoMagic.com reports.
The Magic need a new starting center with Nikola Vucevic ruled out at least four weeks with a right ankle injury. Birch appears to be ahead of Mo Bamba in the pecking order at the moment.
