Magic's Khem Birch: Will remain in rotation Thursday
Coach Frank Vogel indicated Birch will remain in the regular rotation for Thursday's game against the Cavaliers, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reports.
After playing in just seven prior games this season, Birch surprisingly saw extended action for the first time Tuesday against Minnesota, posting 12 points, 10 rebounds, one assist and four blocks across 19 minutes. It was an impressive showing for Birch and it appears to have earned him run in the regular rotation for at least one more contest, even if veteran Marreese Speights were to return. That gives Birch some potential value as a cheaper DFS play Thursday, though his season-long prospects are still somewhat iffy considering it's unclear just how consistent of a role he'll have.
