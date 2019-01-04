Magic's Khem Birch: Will return Friday
Birch (personal) is back with the team and is available to play Friday against Minnesota, John Denton of OrlandoMagic.com reports.
Missing Wednesday's game to attend the birth of his daughter, Birch is back and ready to play if called upon in the matchup Friday versus Minnesota.
