Magic's Khem Birch: Will start Thursday
Birch (back) will start during Thursday's summer league action against the Jazz, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reports.
Birch has been dealing with back soreness, but is feeling healthy enough to take the floor Thursday. Somewhat of a veteran by summer league standards, Birch saw 578 minutes with the Magic last season, averaging 4.2 points and 4.3 boards across 13.8 minutes per tilt.
