The Magic and Quinones agreed to a deal Monday, Michael Scotto of USA Today reports.

After spending the 2024-25 campaign with the Pelicans organization, Quinones is headed to Orlando to help provide depth as a swingman. The 24-year-old averaged 21.6 points, 6.9 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.4 steals per game over 41 contests with the Birmingham Squadron and Delaware Blue Coats in the G League last year, and it's possible most of Quinones' playing time in 2025-26 will come with the Osceola Magic while the parent club is healthy.