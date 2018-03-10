Magic's Mario Hezonja: Back in starting lineup

Hezonja will get the start at small forward in Friday's game versus the Kings, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Hezonja will replace Evan Fournier (knee) in the starting lineup. The second year wing has shined when given starting minutes this season, which could make him a solid DFS play Friday. He is averaging 15.7 points and 5.7 rebounds across 30.5 minutes in 16 starts this season.