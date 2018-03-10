Magic's Mario Hezonja: Back in starting lineup
Hezonja will get the start at small forward in Friday's game versus the Kings, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reports.
Hezonja will replace Evan Fournier (knee) in the starting lineup. The second year wing has shined when given starting minutes this season, which could make him a solid DFS play Friday. He is averaging 15.7 points and 5.7 rebounds across 30.5 minutes in 16 starts this season.
More News
-
Magic's Mario Hezonja: Leads bench with 10 points Monday•
-
Magic's Mario Hezonja: Blocks three shots in victory•
-
Magic's Mario Hezonja: Leads bench with 17 points•
-
Magic's Mario Hezonja: Leads bench with 13 in Saturday's loss•
-
Magic's Mario Hezonja: Pours in 15 points Thursday•
-
Magic's Mario Hezonja: Headed back to bench role Thursday•
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
There is plenty of talent available at this late hour of the season. Alex Rikleen starts his...
-
Finding category help down stretch
Time is short, so patience has waning value. Here are players who could still be available...
-
Hoops Week 20 Stock Watch
As the Fantasy Hoops season nears its playoffs, here are the players who are making moves for...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire: Stretch adds
Refreshed after the All-Star Break? Alex Rikleen helps you target waiver help and has key schedule...