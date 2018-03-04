Magic's Mario Hezonja: Blocks three shots in victory

Hezonja tallied 16 points (5-12 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three blocks, two rebounds, two assists and one steal in 22 minutes during Saturday's 107-100 victory over Memphis.

Hezonja continues to see his minutes limited as Aaron Gordon works his way back from injury. Despite this, Hezonja has still managed to put up some nice numbers, albeit less consistently than he was two weeks ago. His situation is an interesting one as the team does not own his rights and chances are he takes up a better offer from another team in the off-season. Thus his playing time is likely going to remain in the low 20's, barring an injury. He should still hold some nice value for deeper leagues but standard league owners can probably find a player with a clear path to minutes on the waiver wire.