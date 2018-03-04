Magic's Mario Hezonja: Blocks three shots in victory
Hezonja tallied 16 points (5-12 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three blocks, two rebounds, two assists and one steal in 22 minutes during Saturday's 107-100 victory over Memphis.
Hezonja continues to see his minutes limited as Aaron Gordon works his way back from injury. Despite this, Hezonja has still managed to put up some nice numbers, albeit less consistently than he was two weeks ago. His situation is an interesting one as the team does not own his rights and chances are he takes up a better offer from another team in the off-season. Thus his playing time is likely going to remain in the low 20's, barring an injury. He should still hold some nice value for deeper leagues but standard league owners can probably find a player with a clear path to minutes on the waiver wire.
More News
-
Magic's Mario Hezonja: Leads bench with 17 points•
-
Magic's Mario Hezonja: Leads bench with 13 in Saturday's loss•
-
Magic's Mario Hezonja: Pours in 15 points Thursday•
-
Magic's Mario Hezonja: Headed back to bench role Thursday•
-
Magic's Mario Hezonja: Eclipses 20 points for third straight game•
-
Magic's Mario Hezonja: Scores game-high 24 in Monday's loss•
-
Finding category help down stretch
Time is short, so patience has waning value. Here are players who could still be available...
-
Hoops Week 20 Stock Watch
As the Fantasy Hoops season nears its playoffs, here are the players who are making moves for...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire: Stretch adds
Refreshed after the All-Star Break? Alex Rikleen helps you target waiver help and has key schedule...
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...
-
NBA Stock Watch: Week 18
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...