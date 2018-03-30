Magic's Mario Hezonja: Coming off pine Friday
Hezonja will come off the bench for Friday's contest against the Bulls.
With rookie Jonathan Isaac (foot) healthy and back in the starting lineup, Hezonja will resume his usual sixth-man role off the pine. When coming off the bench this season, the third-year wing is averaging 6.6 points in 16.1 minutes.
