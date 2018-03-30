Magic's Mario Hezonja: Coming off pine Friday

Hezonja will come off the bench for Friday's contest against the Bulls.

With rookie Jonathan Isaac (foot) healthy and back in the starting lineup, Hezonja will resume his usual sixth-man role off the pine. When coming off the bench this season, the third-year wing is averaging 6.6 points in 16.1 minutes.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories