Magic's Mario Hezonja: Contributes 10 points Tuesday
Hezonja totaled 10 points (4-9 FG, 2-5 3Pt), six rebounds and two assists across 26 points in Tuesday's 116-98 victory over the Cavaliers.
Hezonja earned his second start since Aaron Gordon (hip) has been sidelined, and he hasn't disappointed, putting up double-digit points in each outing and contributing in other categories as well. Gordon's absence paves the way for a lot of opportunities, and Hezonja will be the first to get a crack at that chance in the starting lineup.
