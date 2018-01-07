Magic's Mario Hezonja: Double-doubles in place of Simmons

Hezonja tallied 16 points (7-14 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 0-1 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists and one blocked shot in 39 minutes during Saturday's 131-127 loss to the Cavaliers.

With Jonathon Simmons (back) sidelined, Hezonja once again stepped up as he's been doing all season. The 22- year-old has been clutch in relieving a host of injured players for the Magic, and has been an invaluable source of production as the Magic try to keep pace in the East. Unfortunately, Hezonja doesn't get enough minutes when everyone is healthy, so he's restricted to spot starts in DFS when it comes to his fantasy value.