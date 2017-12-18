Magic's Mario Hezonja: Drains eight threes in Sunday's loss

Hezonja scored 28 points (10-18 FG, 8-12 3Pt) while adding six rebounds, three steals and two assists in 31 minutes during Sunday's 114-110 loss to the Pistons.

He came into the game with just 11 made three-pointers on the year, but with Aaron Gordon (calf) sidelined again, Hezonja got the start at power forward and shot the lights out in Detroit. Don't expect a repeat performance any time soon, but he could have surprising fantasy value as long as injuries open up consistent court time for the 23-year-old.