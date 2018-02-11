Magic's Mario Hezonja: Drops team-high 23 in Saturday's loss
Hezonja scored 23 points (8-16 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 6-7 FT) while adding three rebounds and three steals in 35 minutes during Saturday's 111-104 loss to the Bucks.
After stumbling to an eight-point performance Thursday against the Hawks, Hezonja bounced back with his best scoring effort since he poured in 28 on Dec. 17. The third-year forward is averaging 15.3 points, 5.0 boards, 2.4 three-pointers, 2.0 assists and 1.4 steals over the last seven games, and he should remain a solid fantasy option as long as Aaron Gordon (hip) is sidelined.
