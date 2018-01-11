Magic's Mario Hezonja: Earns 31 minutes Wednesday
Hezonja recorded 13 points (6-10 FG, 1-2 3Pt), four rebounds, two steals and one assist across 31 minutes in Wednesday's 110-103 loss to the Bucks.
Although Hezonja moved back to the bench Wednesday, there was no shortage of minutes as he collected a team-high 31 minutes. It was another solid game for Hezonja, as he has now scored double-digits in four straight and has earned the playing time, whether it be from the starting lineup or the bench.
