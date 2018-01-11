Magic's Mario Hezonja: Earns 31 minutes Wednesday

Hezonja recorded 13 points (6-10 FG, 1-2 3Pt), four rebounds, two steals and one assist across 31 minutes in Wednesday's 110-103 loss to the Bucks.

Although Hezonja moved back to the bench Wednesday, there was no shortage of minutes as he collected a team-high 31 minutes. It was another solid game for Hezonja, as he has now scored double-digits in four straight and has earned the playing time, whether it be from the starting lineup or the bench.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories