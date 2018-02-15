Magic's Mario Hezonja: Eclipses 20 points for third straight game
Hezonja scored 21 points (10-20 FG, 1-6 3Pt) to go along with 10 rebounds, three assists and two steals across 35 minutes during Wednesday's 104-102 loss to the Hornets.
Hezonja struggled a bit from beyond the arc, but he got to the basket effectively, which enabled him to eclipse the 20-point mark for the third straight game. He also grabbed 10 rebounds for the second time in his last four games -- he'd done so just once this season prior to the aforementioned stretch. Hezonja is clearly making strides as a player in his second NBA season, but his usage could take a hit when Nikola Vucevic (hand) and Aaron Gordon (hip) return after the All-Star break.
More News
-
Magic's Mario Hezonja: Scores game-high 24 in Monday's loss•
-
Magic's Mario Hezonja: Drops team-high 23 in Saturday's loss•
-
Magic's Mario Hezonja: Solid all-around line Thursday•
-
Magic's Mario Hezonja: Contributes 10 points Tuesday•
-
Magic's Mario Hezonja: Scores team-high 20 in Monday's win•
-
Magic's Mario Hezonja: Starting Monday•
-
NBA Stock Watch: Week 18
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...
-
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...
-
Cavs shake up Fantasy landscape
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy implications of the Cavaliers' busy trade deadline da...
-
Trade Deadline Preview
With the trade deadline just hours away, let's take a look at the latest moves, and who might...
-
Waiver Wire: Deadline adds drama
The waiver wire offers add-able options if no championship talent, but Thursday's crucial trade...