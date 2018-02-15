Magic's Mario Hezonja: Eclipses 20 points for third straight game

Hezonja scored 21 points (10-20 FG, 1-6 3Pt) to go along with 10 rebounds, three assists and two steals across 35 minutes during Wednesday's 104-102 loss to the Hornets.

Hezonja struggled a bit from beyond the arc, but he got to the basket effectively, which enabled him to eclipse the 20-point mark for the third straight game. He also grabbed 10 rebounds for the second time in his last four games -- he'd done so just once this season prior to the aforementioned stretch. Hezonja is clearly making strides as a player in his second NBA season, but his usage could take a hit when Nikola Vucevic (hand) and Aaron Gordon (hip) return after the All-Star break.