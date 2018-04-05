Magic's Mario Hezonja: Effective all-around game Wednesday
Hezonja totaled 12 points (5-14 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds, four assists, three blocks and two steals across 35 minutes during a 105-100 win over the Mavericks on Wednesday.
Hezonja received another start and had a strong all-around effort despite a poor shooting percentage. His three blocks matched a season high. Hezonja would continue to benefit if the team continues sitting a wide variety of players to close out the season.
