Magic's Mario Hezonja: Fourth-year option declined by Magic

Hezonja had his fourth-year option declined by the Magic on Tuesday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Hezonja was selected with the fifth overall pick of the 2015 NBA Draft, but hasn't lived up to expectations and the Magic have officially run out of patience with his development. He'll spend the rest of the 2017-18 campaign in Orlando, but will then be an unrestricted free agent following the season. Hezonja has only mustered averages of 4.5 points and 2.3 rebounds across 12.8 minutes in six games so far this year, and unless an injury occurs higher up on the depth chart, he won't be relevant in the majority of fantasy leagues.