Magic's Mario Hezonja: Fourth-year option declined by Magic
Hezonja had his fourth-year option declined by the Magic on Tuesday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
Hezonja was selected with the fifth overall pick of the 2015 NBA Draft, but hasn't lived up to expectations and the Magic have officially run out of patience with his development. He'll spend the rest of the 2017-18 campaign in Orlando, but will then be an unrestricted free agent following the season. Hezonja has only mustered averages of 4.5 points and 2.3 rebounds across 12.8 minutes in six games so far this year, and unless an injury occurs higher up on the depth chart, he won't be relevant in the majority of fantasy leagues.
More News
-
Magic's Mario Hezonja: Scores 11 points in Saturday's win•
-
Magic's Mario Hezonja: Starting Tuesday•
-
Magic's Mario Hezonja: Struggles to score Saturday•
-
Magic's Mario Hezonja: Provides eight points Monday•
-
Magic's Mario Hezonja: Will head to bench Monday•
-
Magic's Mario Hezonja: Starting again Saturday•
-
Waiver Wire: Filling Fultz void
Two full weeks of action have created new options for Fantasy owners, including the 76ers point...
-
The latest injury updates and analysis
Worried about injuries to Kawhi Leonard, Chris Paul, and Anthony Davis? We've got the latest...
-
Stock Watch: Jackson showing signs
Who is moving up, who is moving down? We take a look around the league after the first week...
-
Week 2 waiver wire targets
Only one week in, competition is already hot for talent on the waiver wire.
-
Week 2 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Injury reaction: Replacing Hayward
With Gordon Hayward potentially done for the year, the Celtics have a big hole to fill in the...