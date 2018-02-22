Magic's Mario Hezonja: Headed back to bench role Thursday

Hezonja will shift back to a bench role for Thursday's game against the Knicks, John Denton of OrlandoMagic.com reports.

Hezonja has started 16 games already this season, most recently spending a stint in the top unit due to Aaron Gordon's (hip) extended stay on the sideline. However, following the All-Star break, Gordon has made a full recovery and is going to reclaim a starting role Thursday, which sends Hezonja back to the bench. That said, Gordon is expected to have his minutes limited a bit, so Hezonja may only see his playing time dip a little over the next few games. In regards to keeping Hezonja in a rhythm despite coming off the bench, coach Frank Vogel said, "Keep playing him a lot of minutes. I intend to keep him in there." While Hezonja's production is going to take a hit, it appears he's done enough to earn significant run with the second unit and may still have some value.