Magic's Mario Hezonja: Headed back to bench role Thursday
Hezonja will shift back to a bench role for Thursday's game against the Knicks, John Denton of OrlandoMagic.com reports.
Hezonja has started 16 games already this season, most recently spending a stint in the top unit due to Aaron Gordon's (hip) extended stay on the sideline. However, following the All-Star break, Gordon has made a full recovery and is going to reclaim a starting role Thursday, which sends Hezonja back to the bench. That said, Gordon is expected to have his minutes limited a bit, so Hezonja may only see his playing time dip a little over the next few games. In regards to keeping Hezonja in a rhythm despite coming off the bench, coach Frank Vogel said, "Keep playing him a lot of minutes. I intend to keep him in there." While Hezonja's production is going to take a hit, it appears he's done enough to earn significant run with the second unit and may still have some value.
More News
-
Magic's Mario Hezonja: Eclipses 20 points for third straight game•
-
Magic's Mario Hezonja: Scores game-high 24 in Monday's loss•
-
Magic's Mario Hezonja: Drops team-high 23 in Saturday's loss•
-
Magic's Mario Hezonja: Solid all-around line Thursday•
-
Magic's Mario Hezonja: Contributes 10 points Tuesday•
-
Magic's Mario Hezonja: Scores team-high 20 in Monday's win•
-
Rankings: Where do the FAs fall?
Big free-agent pieces have finally started being signed, so we take an updated look at those...
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...
-
NBA Stock Watch: Week 18
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...
-
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...
-
Cavs shake up Fantasy landscape
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy implications of the Cavaliers' busy trade deadline da...