Magic's Mario Hezonja: Leads bench with 10 points Monday

Hezonja scored 10 points (4-9 FG, 2-6 3Pt) while adding three rebounds and two steals in 20 minutes off the bench during Monday's 94-80 loss to the Jazz.

With the Magic roster finally healthy again, Hezonja has seen his minutes and production take a tumble -- he's averaging 11.3 points, 2.4 boards, 1.9 assists, 1.9 steals and 1.3 three-pointers in 21.6 minutes over the last seven games. He's proven his worth as a bench scorer this season, but paradoxically that might actually hurt his chances of regaining his lost workload down the stretch, as the rebuilding club instead could choose to take a look at Jonathan Isaac in a prominent role instead.