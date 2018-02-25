Magic's Mario Hezonja: Leads bench with 13 in Saturday's loss

Hezonja scored 13 points (4-10 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT) while adding three steals, two rebounds, two assists and a block in 25 minutes off the bench during Saturday's 116-105 loss to the 76ers.

With Aaron Gordon and Nik Vucevic back in the lineup, Hezonja's role has been reduced, but he still led the Magic bench in minutes and points for the second straight game. Expect the third-year player to supply Orlando's second unit with solid production down the stretch.