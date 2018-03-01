Magic's Mario Hezonja: Leads bench with 17 points
Hezonja totaled 17 points (5-7 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 4-5 FT), two rebounds, two steals and one assist across 19 minutes during a 117-104 loss to the Raptors on Wednesday.
Hezonja's 17 points led the bench unit and came after he had a quiet game in Monday's loss. Despite a slight drop-off in minutes over the last four games, he has still scored in double figures in three of those games. When the team is mostly healthy, Hezonja doesn't get the chance to provide much other than low-end points and three pointers.
More News
-
Magic's Mario Hezonja: Leads bench with 13 in Saturday's loss•
-
Magic's Mario Hezonja: Pours in 15 points Thursday•
-
Magic's Mario Hezonja: Headed back to bench role Thursday•
-
Magic's Mario Hezonja: Eclipses 20 points for third straight game•
-
Magic's Mario Hezonja: Scores game-high 24 in Monday's loss•
-
Magic's Mario Hezonja: Drops team-high 23 in Saturday's loss•
-
Hoops Week 20 Stock Watch
As the Fantasy Hoops season nears its playoffs, here are the players who are making moves for...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire: Stretch adds
Refreshed after the All-Star Break? Alex Rikleen helps you target waiver help and has key schedule...
-
Rankings: Where do the FAs fall?
Big free-agent pieces have finally started being signed, so we take an updated look at those...
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...
-
NBA Stock Watch: Week 18
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...