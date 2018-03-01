Magic's Mario Hezonja: Leads bench with 17 points

Hezonja totaled 17 points (5-7 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 4-5 FT), two rebounds, two steals and one assist across 19 minutes during a 117-104 loss to the Raptors on Wednesday.

Hezonja's 17 points led the bench unit and came after he had a quiet game in Monday's loss. Despite a slight drop-off in minutes over the last four games, he has still scored in double figures in three of those games. When the team is mostly healthy, Hezonja doesn't get the chance to provide much other than low-end points and three pointers.