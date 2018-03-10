Magic's Mario Hezonja: Modest production in spot start

Hezonja contributed 11 points (5-13 FG, 1-3 3Pt), five rebounds, one assist and one steal across 33 minutes in Friday's 94-88 loss to the Kings.

The 23-year-old couldn't quite muster the same production that he often had during his multi-game stint with the first unit earlier this season when Aaron Gordon was recovering from a hip injury. There was plenty of potential scoring to make up for Friday with both Gordon (concussion) and Evan Fournier (knee) out of action, but Hezonja's second straight sub-40-percent shooting effort conspired to cap his overall production. He'll look to bounce back with a strong effort against the Clippers on Saturday in what will likely be another go-around with the starters.