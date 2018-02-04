Magic's Mario Hezonja: Plays team-high 30 minutes
Hezonja finished with 15 points (4-10 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block in 30 minutes during Saturday's 115-98 loss to the Wizards.
Hezonja came off the bench again Saturday but played a team-high 30 minutes. He has seen increased run with Aaron Gordon (hip) on the sidelines and has looked pretty good in his time on the court. He has now scored in double-figures in three consecutive games and has played at least 35 minutes in all three. Gordon has had a slew of injuries this season and the Magic have no incentive to risk bringing him back too soon. That being said there is no word from the team that the injury is too serious and he could return at any time. Hezonja could hold value even once Gordon returns and is worth a flier in most leagues, at least until we see how the rotations play out.
