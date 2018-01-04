Magic's Mario Hezonja: Posts 14 points on 14 shots
Hezonja recorded 14 points (6-14 FG, 2-6 3Pt), nine rebounds and two assists across 28 minutes during a 116-98 loss to the Rockets on Wednesday.
Hezonja led the bench with 14 points in the blowout loss. He played 28 minutes after he had received less than 20 minutes in three consecutive games, but that could have been the result of the blowout nature of the game. However, if Jonathon Simmons (back) is forced to miss any time, Hezonja could see an uptick in minutes.
