Magic's Mario Hezonja: Pours in 15 points Thursday
Hezonja recorded 15 points (7-15 FG, 1-4 3Pt), four rebounds, two assists and two steals across 27 minutes in Thursday's 120-113 loss to the Knicks.
Hezonja still played 27 minutes although he moved back to a bench role because Aaron Gordon had his minutes capped at 25 Thursday night due to a hip ailment. His shooting proficiency is a solid asset to the roster and could see similar minutes to Thursday's because of it even as Gordon gets healthier and the restrictions get removed.
