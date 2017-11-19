Magic's Mario Hezonja: Probable to return Saturday
Hezonja suffered a head laceration but is probable to return Saturday against the Jazz.
Hezonja didn't record any points prior to suffering the injury. He's played more than 10 minutes just once this season, so his absence shouldn't alter the Magic's rotation much.
