Magic's Mario Hezonja: Productive in Saturday's start

Hezonja pitched in 14 points (4-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 5-8 FT), eight rebounds, four assists, four steals and two blocks across 39 minutes in Saturday's 105-99 win over the Suns.

Hezonja drew another start at two-guard and parlayed it into one of his better all-around lines of the season. The third-year wing had been mired in a multi-game shooting slump prior to Saturday, as he'd shot no better than 36.4 percent in any of the five prior contests. Given his ability to contribute across the stat sheet in a matter akin to Saturday, Hezonja will continue to once again enjoy elevated fantasy value as long as he remains on the first unit.