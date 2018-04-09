Magic's Mario Hezonja: Puts up 14 points in loss
Hezonja produced 14 points (5-11 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five assists, three rebounds and a steal in 28 minutes during Sunday's 112-101 loss to the Raptors.
Hezonja has performed well in Evan Fournier's (knee) absence, and he's averaged 11.1 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 2.9 assists in the 14 games since Fournier was injured. Fournier won't see the floor again this season so Hezonja will continue to start, but he carries risk as a DFS play due to his volatile stat lines.
