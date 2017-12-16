Magic's Mario Hezonja: Quiets down in Friday's loss
Hezonja contributed four points (0-2 FG, 4-4 FT) and two rebounds across 21 minutes during a 95-88 loss to the Trail Blazers on Friday.
After his best game of the season on Wednesday, Hezonja followed up by scoring just four points on two shots in the start. He hasn't scored in double figures in consecutive games all season, so the lousy performance wasn't exactly a surprise. Hezonja's minimal value will take a hit when Evan Fournier (ankle) and Arron Afflalo (back) return to action.
More News
-
Magic's Mario Hezonja: Starting Saturday vs. Hawks•
-
Magic's Mario Hezonja: Sees 14 minutes Saturday•
-
Magic's Mario Hezonja: Probable to return Saturday•
-
Magic's Mario Hezonja: Fourth-year option declined by Magic•
-
Magic's Mario Hezonja: Scores 11 points in Saturday's win•
-
Magic's Mario Hezonja: Starting Tuesday•
-
3-point shooting trends
Need help with shooting? We took a look at some of the league-wide trends to highlight players...
-
Who benefits from injuries?
Every injury is an opportunity for someone else to step up. Take a look at a few of the key...
-
Waiver Wire: Week 9 targets
The schedule again bears watching even if it is more even, and Alex Rikleen helps you zero...
-
Injury updates: Booker, Davis ailing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
The Jazz have dealt with a ton of injuries, but contributions from unexpected players have...
-
Waiver Wire: Beware the schedule
Five NBA teams only play twice in Week 8, and that could prove to be even more important in...