Magic's Mario Hezonja: Quiets down in Friday's loss

Hezonja contributed four points (0-2 FG, 4-4 FT) and two rebounds across 21 minutes during a 95-88 loss to the Trail Blazers on Friday.

After his best game of the season on Wednesday, Hezonja followed up by scoring just four points on two shots in the start. He hasn't scored in double figures in consecutive games all season, so the lousy performance wasn't exactly a surprise. Hezonja's minimal value will take a hit when Evan Fournier (ankle) and Arron Afflalo (back) return to action.