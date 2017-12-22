Magic's Mario Hezonja: Returns to bench Friday
Hezonja will come off the bench in Friday's game against the Pelicans, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reports.
Hezonja has started and seen an increased role in each of the Magic's last five games, but coach Frank Vogel will switch things up Friday by sending the Croatian to the bench in favor of Marresse Speights. Speights still is not likely to play many minutes, so Hezonja should still be in line for a decent amount of usage off the bench.
