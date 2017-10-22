Magic's Mario Hezonja: Scores 11 points in Saturday's win

Hezonja had 11 points (4-5 FG, 3-3 3Pt), six rebounds, and one steal in 25 minutes during Saturday's 114-93 win over the Cavaliers.

Hezonja didn't play in Wednesday's season opener, and saw just 16 minutes on Friday, so this was a pleasant surprise. Nevertheless, the Magic have a deep roster, and it won't be easy for him to earn much time when the team is closer to full health.

