Magic's Mario Hezonja: Scores 11 points in Saturday's win
Hezonja had 11 points (4-5 FG, 3-3 3Pt), six rebounds, and one steal in 25 minutes during Saturday's 114-93 win over the Cavaliers.
Hezonja didn't play in Wednesday's season opener, and saw just 16 minutes on Friday, so this was a pleasant surprise. Nevertheless, the Magic have a deep roster, and it won't be easy for him to earn much time when the team is closer to full health.
