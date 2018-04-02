Magic's Mario Hezonja: Scores 14 points off bench Sunday
Hezonja contributed 14 points (5-12 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three steals, two rebounds and one block across 28 minutes in Sunday's 94-88 loss to the Hawks.
Hezonja has come off the bench, but has played more than some starters, as he tallied 28 minutes Sunday night. His defensive abilities and three-point range has allowed him to be a viable threat for the Magic to close the season as he continues to audition for more minutes in the seasons to come.
More News
-
Magic's Mario Hezonja: Coming off pine Friday•
-
Magic's Mario Hezonja: Scores 23 points in loss to Nets•
-
Magic's Mario Hezonja: Productive in Saturday's start•
-
Magic's Mario Hezonja: Will enter starting five Thursday•
-
Magic's Mario Hezonja: Fails to impress in loss•
-
Magic's Mario Hezonja: Modest production in spot start•
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....
-
Injury analysis: Wounded Warriors
With the season wrapping up, Fantasy owners will have to play the last few weeks without Stephen...
-
Handling the tank-a-thon
When teams turn the keys over to the young guys, Fantasy players can benefit. We take a took...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Roughly half the NBA’s teams are locked into their final positions in the standings. Alex Rikleen...