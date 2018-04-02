Magic's Mario Hezonja: Scores 14 points off bench Sunday

Hezonja contributed 14 points (5-12 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three steals, two rebounds and one block across 28 minutes in Sunday's 94-88 loss to the Hawks.

Hezonja has come off the bench, but has played more than some starters, as he tallied 28 minutes Sunday night. His defensive abilities and three-point range has allowed him to be a viable threat for the Magic to close the season as he continues to audition for more minutes in the seasons to come.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories