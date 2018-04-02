Magic's Mario Hezonja: Scores 14 points off bench Sunday

Hezonja contributed 14 points (5-12 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three steals, two rebounds and one block across 28 minutes in Sunday's 94-88 loss to the Hawks.

Hezonja has come off the bench, but has played more than some starters, as he tallied 28 minutes Sunday night. His defensive abilities and three-point range has allowed him to be a viable threat for the Magic to close the season as he continues to audition for more minutes in the seasons to come.