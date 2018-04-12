Magic's Mario Hezonja: Scores 15 points in finale
Hezonja scored 15 points (3-9 FG, 3-5 3PT, 6-7 FT) to go with eight rebounds, six assists, two steals and five turnovers in 32 minutes during Wednesday's 101-92 win against Washington.
Hezonja finished the season strong, averaging 13.8 points while starting the final six games of the season. In the end, the forward averaged a career-high 9.6 points while playing a career-best 22.1 minutes in 75 games. Hezonja benefited from the absence of Evan Fournier over the last month of the season. Looking ahead, the impending free agent reached the off-season on a strong note.
