Magic's Mario Hezonja: Scores 16 points Saturday

Hezonja scored 16 points (7-15 FG, 2-4 3PT) to go with four rebounds, one assist, three steals and one block across 36 minutes during Saturday's 130-103 loss to Washington.

Starting six out of his last seven games, Hezonja has averaged a steady 14.0 points while in the starting lineup. In his last seven games total, the forward is taking more chances from beyond the arc, sinking 44.1 percent of his 4.8 shots per game. In addition, his 16 points on Saturday mark the fourth straight game that he has reached double-digits. Prior to joining the starting five recently, Hezonja had only one double-digit point game for the season. With Aaron Gordon (calf) and Jonathan Issac (ankle) out of the lineup at small forward, Hezonja has stood to benefit from the increased playing time. Until either Gordon or Issac return, Hezonja should have more opportunities to provide a solid amount of points like he did on Saturday.