Magic's Mario Hezonja: Scores 17 points in Tuesday's loss

Hezonja tallied 17 points (7-12 FG, 3-5 3Pt), three rebounds, two assists, and one block in 25 minutes during Tuesday's 114-107 loss to the Rockets.

Hezonja drew the start in place of Aaron Gordon (hip) and scored in double figures for the 13th time in the last 21 games. Hezonja is enjoying his best month of the current campaign, averaging 10.6 points, 3.9 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.7 steals, and 0.4 blocks in 23.8 minutes through 12 contests. He'll look to close out the month on a high note during Wednesday's matchup against the Lakers, and would likely pick up another start if Gordon remains sidelined.