Magic's Mario Hezonja: Scores 23 points in loss to Nets

Hezonja scored 23 points (8-17 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 5-5 FT) to go along with seven rebounds, three assists and one steal across 36 minutes during Wednesday's 111-104 win over the Nets.

Hezonja started his third straight game with Jonathan Isaac (foot) sidelined, shooting the ball efficiently as he reached his highest scoring output since Feb. 12. He was also finished second on the team in rebounding and chipped in as a playmaker. The third-year forward has shown the ability to produce in an expanded role this season, and the nature of Isaac's injury could afford him just that as the campaign winds to a close.