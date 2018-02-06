Magic's Mario Hezonja: Scores team-high 20 in Monday's win

Hezonja scored 20 points (7-14 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while adding five rebounds, three assists, two teals and a block in 32 minutes during Monday's 111-109 win over the Heat.

Getting the start at power forward in place of Aaron Gordon (hip), Hezonja continued his impressive recent form from beyond the arc and has now gone 14-for-25 (56.0 percent) on three-point attempts over the last four games. His hot streak may not be over yet -- Gordon will be out Tuesday as well, opening up minutes once again for Hezonja at home against a Cavs defense that ranks near the bottom of the league in three-point attempts and three-point percentage allowed to power forwards.