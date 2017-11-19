Magic's Mario Hezonja: Sees 14 minutes Saturday
Hezonja recorded four points (2-8 FG, 0-2 3Pt), four rebounds, one block and one steal over 15 minutes Saturday in a loss to the Jazz.
Hezonja was able to go after being listed as probable for Saturday's game with a head laceration. He's been an afterthought in Orlando's rotation this season, scoring double digit points just once this season.
More News
-
Magic's Mario Hezonja: Probable to return Saturday•
-
Magic's Mario Hezonja: Fourth-year option declined by Magic•
-
Magic's Mario Hezonja: Scores 11 points in Saturday's win•
-
Magic's Mario Hezonja: Starting Tuesday•
-
Magic's Mario Hezonja: Struggles to score Saturday•
-
Magic's Mario Hezonja: Provides eight points Monday•
-
Statistical Trend Watch
Dive into some of the most interesting trends of the Fantasy basketball season so far.
-
Week 6 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Keeper league advice
If you've got an eye on the future, we've got the advice you need. Here are our tips for approaching...
-
Week 5 Waiver Wire: More Henson
The unfortunate injury to Rudy Gobert creates Fantasy opportunity, starting with Milwaukee...
-
Injury updates: Kawhi, Porzingis healing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Stock Watch: Lonzo trending down
We take a look around the league at who is improving their play of late, and who is moving...