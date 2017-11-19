Magic's Mario Hezonja: Sees 14 minutes Saturday

Hezonja recorded four points (2-8 FG, 0-2 3Pt), four rebounds, one block and one steal over 15 minutes Saturday in a loss to the Jazz.

Hezonja was able to go after being listed as probable for Saturday's game with a head laceration. He's been an afterthought in Orlando's rotation this season, scoring double digit points just once this season.

