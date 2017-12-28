Magic's Mario Hezonja: Shifting back to bench Thursday

Hezonja will shift back to a bench role for Thursday's matchup with the Pistons, John Denton of OrlandoMagic.com reports.

The Magic are finally getting back some key injured players, with both Evan Fournier (foot) and Aaron Gordon (calf) getting the green light to play. While it's a positive for the Magic, it's not so good in terms of Hezonja's fantasy value, as he's expected to shift back to the bench and see a sizable decrease in his overall workload. Prior to the injuries, Hezonja was typically seeing minutes in the mid-teens on a good night, so there will likely be better options out there to pursue for fantasy value.